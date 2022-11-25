Southland launches its own Monopoly board

Love it or hate it - Monopoly is one of the world's most recognised board games.

Auckland, Wellington, Palmerston North all have their own versions, but now the mighty south is launching their very own customised board.

Monopoly: Southland Edition is the first to be produced for a South Island town or city.

The street names are replaced with iconic southern spots around the region including Te Anau, Rakiura National Park and Gore.

The tokens have also been switched out - the Bluff Oyster, Invercargill Water Tower and Burt Munro on his motorcycle making a feature.

Our 1News reporter, Jared McCulloch, rounded up all three local mayors to give it a go!