Scathing inquiry into Scott Morrison's secret portfolios released

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

An independent inquiry into former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s secret ministerial portfolios has recommended new laws requiring the public be told of similar appointments.

Scott Morrison.

Scott Morrison. (Source: Getty)

In a stunning revelation earlier this year, it was discovered Morrison had self-appointed himself to the treasury, home affairs and industry, science, energy and resources portfolios.

The review by former High Court Justice Virginia Bell was delivered to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today and found that Morrison used his secret powers once to overrule a minister in a matter unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the scandal, Scott Morrison has maintained the appointments were necessary for the function of the Federal Government throughout to the pandemic.

The report makes six recommendations, with the focus on making all ministerial appointments should be made public.

Justice Bell concludes that the “lack of disclosure of the appointments to the public was apt to undermine public confidence in government”.

“Once the appointments became known, the secrecy with which they had been surrounded was corrosive of trust in government."

Anthony Albanese has said he’ll recommend all six of the recommendations from Justice Bell’s inquiry be accepted by Cabinet, to “ensure that the Australian public can have full confidence that this breach of trust will never happen again”.

“The unprecedented and inexcusable actions of the former Prime Minister were emblematic of the culture of secrecy in which the previous Government operated.”

WorldAustraliaPolitics

Popular Stories

1

'Love doesn't know math' - Cher addresses partner age gap

2

Inquest underway into mentally ill man shot dead by police

3

Scathing inquiry into Scott Morrison's secret portfolios released

4

'I need justice' - sister of dairy stabbing victim's plea to authorities

5

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

6

15-year-old one of two arrested after gun pointed at vehicle

Latest Stories

Gore councillors oppose new mayor's choice of deputy

Ardern rejects Seymour's criticism of her not being in Sandringham

Tayla Bruce wins lawn bowls world title on home soil

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Inquest underway into mentally ill man shot dead by police

Related Stories

$23.5m worth of cannabis seized from remote NSW property

Bondi Beach becoming a nude beach for first time

Supreme Court allows handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

Watch: Brisbane truck slams into rail overbridge