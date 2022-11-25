Latham, Williamson's record 221-run stand seals Black Caps win

A sparkling 221-run record stand between Tom Latham and Kane Williamson has led the Black Caps to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over India in the first ODI at Eden Park.

New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates his century with Kane Williamson. (Source: Photosport)

The pair's match-winning partnership was a record on the Auckland ground in one day cricket, beating the 195-run stand set by Indian pair MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in 2015.

Williamson wrapped up the chase at the start of the 48th over with a dab through third man for four to finish 94 not out off 98 balls. Latham struck his highest ODI score of 145 not out, coming off just 104 balls.

The run chase had been in dire straits when the pair came together at the crease. At 88 for three and needing more than seven an over for the remaining 30 overs, it was an uphill battle.

But Latham and Williamson quickly took advantage of the short Eden Park boundaries and kept the target of 307 within reach.

The turning point came in the 40th over when Latham took apart a tiring Shardul Thakur, smashing the Indian pacer for 25 off the over, including four fours and a six, and bringing up his seventh ODI ton on the final delivery.

That left New Zealand needing just 66 off the last 10 overs, a target that proved to be a simple one, with the pair cruising home with 17 balls to spare.