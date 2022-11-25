Guptill's Black Caps recall plan: Score runs, put pressure on

Martin Guptill is keeping the plan simple when it comes to earning a recall for the Black Caps after falling out of favour with selectors and being released from his New Zealand Cricket contract.

"All I have to do is score runs and put pressure on," Guptill told 1News today.

"If it happens then great and if it doesn't then I've had a career of nearly 14 years that I can be proud of.

"But I'm still looking for that call."

On Wednesday Guptill became the third Black Cap to be released from their NZC contract this year after Black Caps selectors went in favour of Finn Allen instead of him for both the recent T20 Cricket World Cup and India white ball series.

The 36-year-old conceded it was hard to watch from the sidelines but he still had a job to do.

"It was tough, I'm not going to lie," he said.

"Having played for nearly 14 years and then this World Cup comes along and I'm not playing - it was tough but I had a job to do in bringing some energy and getting around the boys.

"I felt like I did that pretty well."

The non-selections did have an impact on him though, with Guptill slowly realising he was on the outer with the squad for the first time in his career.

"Obviously not being part of the [starting] XI, that was probably the point where I started to think, 'what do I need to do to get back in to the team'?"

With that question growing louder, Guptill has opted to head away to get more game time under his belt with the Melbourne Renegades this morning announcing they'd sign the veteran opener for the upcoming Big Bash League.

Guptill confirmed he'll also look to take part in the Pakistan Super League as he eyes a Black Caps recall in time for next year's ODI Cricket World Cup in October.

"I've always wanted to play in the Big Bash - I played one game 10 years ago and I haven't been able to come back since.

"So to be able to play most of a campaign for a team is exciting and I can't wait to get excited."

Make no mistake though, it's not just the campaign that Guptill has his eyes on.

"You want to represent your country every time they play but obviously at the moment I'm on the outer so this is the first step in getting back in there."