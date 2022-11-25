Christchurch police car rammed, search for suspect underway

Source: 1News

One person is in custody and police are searching for a second after a police car was rammed in Christchurch this morning.

(Source: Supplied)

The incident began around 4am on Maces Road in Bromley, police said in a statement.

Police signalled for a vehicle to stop but it fled. Police did not pursue but tracked the vehicle, they said in a statement.

During the incident, the fleeing vehicle "intentionally rammed a police vehicle and attempted to ram another", police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police were able to eventually spike the vehicle on Mathesons Road in Phillipstown, and took one person into custody - but the vehicle's driver fled on foot and hasn't yet been found.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver," police said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

