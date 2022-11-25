Body found in search for swimmer missing from Lake Wānaka

Source: 1News

A body has been found in the search for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Wānaka this afternoon.

Wanaka (file picture).

Wanaka (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A swimmer was reported missing around 6.30pm yesterday after failing to resurface, Senior Sergeant Chris Brooks said in a statement.

While formal identification has yet to have been completed, police believe it is the body of the missing swimmer.

"Police extends its condolences to the person’s family and loved ones," Brooks said.

Police are now making inquires on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

