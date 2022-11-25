App aims to connect pets with their forever homes

When it comes to finding love in a digital era, dating apps are the place to go. Easy to interact with other humans but what if you're a human that's seeking a furry friend?

MyHooman is a digital app for finding your life-long furry friend, a digital adoption programme using Tinder-like technology to create an easy and efficient way to connect with your purr-fect pet.

Having previously been the domain of dogs, from today, cats are also going to be on the app.

Due to the difficulties of post-pandemic adopting, MyHooman aims to make it easier to accurately match animals with their most suitable adopters.

Founder of 9 Lives Orphanage, Alisha Sinclair, says "the need is greater than ever, teenage and adult cats in particular are a focus".

"They’re beautiful companions and we’re already seeing a great response from our initial trial of MyHooman – the process is so simple for us and for people wanting to adopt."

Fifty other shelters like 9 Lives Orphanage has gotten involved with this app, in hope to find these fur babies their forever homes.

Due to a combination of pet parents heading back to work, and the rising cost of living, shelters report a 45% decrease in dog adoptions and a 50% increase in people surrendering their pets to shelters in 2022.

Peter Simmons, Mars’ general manager, says shelters across the country says this year is the worst kitten season ever seen.

"None of us want to see unwanted and uncared for cats on the streets."