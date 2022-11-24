UK mum who killed children's alleged abuser speaks out

A UK mum who killed the convicted paedophile that allegedly abused her children has featured alongside her kids for the first time to discuss the incident with the BBC in a new documentary.

Sarah Sands speaks to the BBC with her boys, Reece, Bradley and Alfie. (Source: BBC)

Sarah Sands stabbed Michael Pleasted to death in his east London flat in 2014.

It came as Pleasted was facing charges of sexual abuse against her three sons and was out on bail.

Sands said she went to his house to convince him to plead guilty to all charges and spare her boys, then 11 and 12 years old, the traumatising experience of going to court.

"I didn't know what I was doing there," she told the BBC.

"I realised I had made a huge mistake. He was not remorseful in any shape or form. He said 'your children are lying'. The whole world froze. I had the knife in my left hand and I remember he tried to grab it."

Sands later turned herself into police and was eventually sentenced to seven years in jail for manslaughter, serving four.

Her boys, now aged 19 and 20, were asked what they thought of their mother's actions at the time.

"I thought hats off," Bradley said in a candid answer. "I'm not going to deny it."

"It did make us feel safer," his brother Alfie added. "It didn't slow down the nightmares. But it did give us a sense of security because you didn't have to walk down the street thinking he was going to come around the corner."

"He lived literally across the road from us," Bradley said. "I could open that window over there, and I'd see his house."

The third brother Reece says it was "nice knowing that he was dead". But: "It didn't stop any afterthoughts, you know, we would often wake up crying [saying] 'where's mum?'"

Sands says she never went to Pleasted's flat with the intention of killing him.