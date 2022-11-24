Teen boy charged with murder over fatal Auckland stabbing

Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with murder over a fatal stabbing in Auckland's East Tamaki earlier this month.

Police at the scene of an incident in East Tamaki overnight. (Source: 1News)

Police said three people with stab wounds and one person with a gunshot wound presented to Middlemore Hospital around 4.30pm on November 13.

The incident happened in a carpark off Lady Fisher Place in the Highbrook Drive area.

A 26-year-old man died from his stab wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder over the incident.

He also faces two additional charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to two other victims from the same incident.

He is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow.

The deceased man was laid to rest today by his grieving family, and they have been advised of the arrest.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua said it had taken hours of video analysis and witness interviews to accurately determine what happened.

Police are not ruling out further arrests and are continuing to appeal for further information.