1 dead, 3 seriously injured after shooting, stabbing in Auckland

Source: 1News

One person has died and three others are in hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Auckland's East Tamaki overnight.

Police at the scene of an incident in East Tamaki overnight.

Police at the scene of an incident in East Tamaki overnight. (Source: 1News)

Police said three people with stab wounds and one person with a gunshot wound presented at Middlemore Hospital around 4.30am.

The incident happened in a carpark off Lady Fisher Place in the Highbrook Drive area.

Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua said one of the three who presented with stab wounds has now died from their injuries.

The other three remain in a serious condition in hospital.

"We are in the early stages of an investigation and the scene is currently cordoned off while an examination takes place," Fa’amanuia Va’aelua said.

Police are seeking any witnesses to come forward they establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who was in the area or has any information which may be relevant is urged to contact police.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Girl group TLC pulls out of Friday Jams Live

2

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after shooting, stabbing in Auckland

3

RWC final: The bond (and seven-hour car trips) that made Renee Holmes

4

'Lets gone Black Ferns!' - Sporting world, NZ react to RWC glory

5

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Latest Stories

Two historic WWII planes crash during US air show

Busy Hastings bar shot at, 'narrowly misses' patrons

18 people caught drink-driving in Rotorua last night

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Three Waters: National's policy to be revealed closer to election

Related Stories

Busy Hastings bar shot at, 'narrowly misses' patrons

18 people caught drink-driving in Rotorua last night

Watch: Group's unsuccessful attempt to ram-raid Raglan liquor store

Roof torn off car in rural Auckland crash, rescue copter called