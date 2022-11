Lotto's Powerball has increased to $23 million after no-one claimed last night's $20 million draw.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The number's were 29, 16, 39, 15, 20, and 14. The Bonus Ball 11 and the Power Ball was 7.

It means Saturday's draw will be for a whopping $23 million.

There were two first division winners last night who won $333,333. The tickets were sold in Auckland and Northland.