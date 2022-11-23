Person in critical condition after car drives up Auckland ramp

One person is in critical condition after a car drove up a ramp outside a property in Howick, Auckland this afternoon.

Car crashed up ramp outside Howick property. (Source: Darren Masters)

St John say they were called the scene at Uxbridge Road, Mellons Bay around 2:30pm.

"We assessed and treated one patient with critical injuries who was transported to Middlemore Hospital and one patient with minor injuries who was treated at the scene."

Police were also called to the incident.

"A car has appeared to have driven onto a ramp, trapping one person beneath it," police said in a statement.

"Emergency services have since freed the person."

Police are investigating the incident.