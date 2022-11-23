Multiple people killed, more wounded in US Walmart shooting

Source: 1News

Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night (local time), police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart in the city of Chesapeake around 10.15pm, police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, the spokesman said.

In this image from video police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart.

In this image from video police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart. (Source: Associated Press)

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Kosinski added.

A law enforcement source says investigators believe the shooter opened fire on other employees in a break room, and was either an employee or former employee of the store.

He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now”.

Chesapeake police tweeted that a family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Centre.

This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building, the tweet said.

Walmart's corporate Twitter account put out a statement, saying they are cooperating with law enforcement and are praying for those affected.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare in Virginia, says that five patients from the Walmart are being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

More to come.

WorldNorth America

