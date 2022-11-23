Multiple people killed, more wounded in US Walmart shooting

Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night (local time), police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart in the city of Chesapeake around 10.15pm, police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, the spokesman said.

In this image from video police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart. (Source: Associated Press)

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Kosinski added.

A law enforcement source says investigators believe the shooter opened fire on other employees in a break room, and was either an employee or former employee of the store.

He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now”.

Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

Chesapeake police tweeted that a family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Centre.

This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building, the tweet said.

Walmart's corporate Twitter account put out a statement, saying they are cooperating with law enforcement and are praying for those affected.

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare in Virginia, says that five patients from the Walmart are being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

