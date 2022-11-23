Kate Middleton wears tiara once belonging to Diana at state dinner

Kate Middleton was pictured wearing a tiara once belonging to Princess Diana at a state dinner today.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton wearing the same tiara years apart.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton wearing the same tiara years apart. (Source: Getty)

The Princess of Wales donned Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara at King Charles III's first state banquet.

The royal family welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London for the first state visit of his reign.

A banquet was then held at Buckingham Palace where Kate pulled out all the stops wearing the tiara and a set of pearl earrings that also were a favourite of Diana.

Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, first greeted Ramaphosa during a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales, also attended.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort during for a welcome ceremony at Horse Guards, in London,

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort during for a welcome ceremony at Horse Guards, in London, (Source: Associated Press)

The visit was organised before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a nod to her longtime devotion to the Commonwealth.

The last state visit by a South African leader was in 1996, when Nelson Mandela was honoured two years after he became South Africa’s first Black president.

