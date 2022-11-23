Highlanders add Argentinian wing for 2023 Super Rugby season

The Highlanders have become the latest Kiwi Super Rugby team to get an injection of Argentinian flair to their roster with confirmation they have signed outside back Martin Bogado for the next two seasons.

Martin Bogado. (Source: Getty)

The Highlanders announced they'd recruited Bogado this morning with the 24-year-old currently in the UK as part of Los Pumas' European tour.

Despite being part of the tour, Bogado has yet to earn his first Test cap, instead earning international experience with two outings for an Argentinian XV in July against Portugal and Georgia.

Bogado said he is looking forward to adding more priceless experiences with the Highlanders.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the Highlanders. To have the opportunity to play Super Rugby in New Zealand and to represent such a prestigious team is a dream for me.

"The move to New Zealand represents a fantastic challenge, and one I had to accept."

It follows a similar journey Pumas powerhouse Pablo Matera made this year after he joined the Crusaders for a season to improve his game before moving on to other opportunities.

"New Zealand's rugby culture and the New Zealand culture in general is something I greatly admire and I'm sure that this experience will help me to grow on and off the field," Bogado added.

"I want to continue improving as a player and become the very best I can be. I have no doubt the Highlanders is the perfect place to achieve this."

Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody welcomed the arrival.

"We were looking for someone to complement our current group of outside backs and Martin fits the bill perfectly. His physical attributes and ability to compete in the air will be of benefit to us.

"He is very keen to come out and try a new environment and to further his game. He is clearly talented having already picked up a few games for an Argentinian XV and we believe he is an exciting prospect for us and the future."

Bogado will join the team early in the New Year.