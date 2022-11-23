Finland's PM set to meet Jacinda Ardern in Auckland next week

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is set to meet Jacinda Ardern in Auckland next week.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Mirella Marin talks to media at the end of an informal EU leaders summit in Prague Castel on October 7, 2022 in Prague. (Source: Getty)

Marin will accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation on the visit from 29 November to 1 December.

It will be the first visit by a Finnish prime minister, and will be the first opportunity for the two prime ministers to meet in person.

“New Zealand and Finland are natural partners. We share similar approaches and views on many international issues, including the importance of the rule of law, multilateralism, sustainability, and free and open trade,” Ardern said in a statement tonight.

“We look forward to building our trade and investment relationship with Finland, utilising the opportunities presented by the conclusion of our free trade agreement with the European Union.

“The ongoing and active support of friends such as Finland is welcome as we move towards signing and ratifying the FTA as soon as possible.”

The FTA with the European Union was expected to increase exports there by up to $1.8 billion per year.

Marin is Finland's youngest prime minister ever and its third female government leader.