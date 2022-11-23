Finland's PM set to meet Jacinda Ardern in Auckland next week

Source: 1News

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is set to meet Jacinda Ardern in Auckland next week.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Mirella Marin talks to media at the end of an informal EU leaders summit in Prague Castel on October 7, 2022 in Prague.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Mirella Marin talks to media at the end of an informal EU leaders summit in Prague Castel on October 7, 2022 in Prague. (Source: Getty)

Marin will accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation on the visit from 29 November to 1 December.

It will be the first visit by a Finnish prime minister, and will be the first opportunity for the two prime ministers to meet in person.

“New Zealand and Finland are natural partners. We share similar approaches and views on many international issues, including the importance of the rule of law, multilateralism, sustainability, and free and open trade,” Ardern said in a statement tonight.

“We look forward to building our trade and investment relationship with Finland, utilising the opportunities presented by the conclusion of our free trade agreement with the European Union.

“The ongoing and active support of friends such as Finland is welcome as we move towards signing and ratifying the FTA as soon as possible.”

The FTA with the European Union was expected to increase exports there by up to $1.8 billion per year.

Marin is Finland's youngest prime minister ever and its third female government leader.

New ZealandPoliticsUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Man fatally stabbed while working at Auckland dairy

2

Murder charge laid after man dies from being hit with vehicle

3

Person in critical condition after car drives up Auckland ramp

4

Budweiser reveals plan for beers it can't sell at Qatar World Cup

5

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate to 4.25%

6

Multiple people killed, more wounded in US Walmart shooting

Latest Stories

Murder charge laid after man dies from being hit with vehicle

Man fatally stabbed while working at Auckland dairy

Wilde puts Birmingham burn behind him for shot at world title

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Multiple people killed, more wounded in US Walmart shooting

Related Stories

Reserve Bank states NZ economy 'likely' to enter recession

Opinion: OCR spike triggers National to pull planned top tax cut

Reserve Bank speaks after massive OCR hike

Govt road safety strategy fails on all but one target for 2021/22