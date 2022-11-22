Woman charged with murder over baby's death at Auckland home

A woman, 35, has been charged with murder after the sudden death of an infant in Silverdale, Auckland last week.

Police said they were called to the Mita Road address on November 15 where the infant was found dead and the a 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The woman has now been charged with murder and remains under guard in hospital. The matter is expected to be called in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

She is also expected to appear in the Auckland High Court on December 7.