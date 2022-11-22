Video: Drones plunge from the sky as Perth Xmas show goes awry

Source: 1News

Perth's futuristic Christmas celebration went wrong on Sunday night when 50 drones plunged from the sky.

The drones, worth around $100,000 in total, fell into the Swan River during the city's Summer Nights City of Lights display.

They were making colourful festive scenes in the air when things went awry.

"Some of the drones weren't doing what they were supposed to," City of Perth lord mayor Basil Zempilas said.

There was no risk to the public.

"I accept that the drone show on Sunday night fell short of expectations.

"That was because of some technical issues."

Drone Sky Show managing director Joshua Van Ross told 9News is wasn't uncommon for the odd drone to malfunction, but admitted the technology was still evolving.

"I did cry a little bit last night, I am trying not to think about it. It was an expensive show for us."

WorldAustraliaTechnology

