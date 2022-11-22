Possible tornadoes as jet stream clash fuels more stormy weather

Source: 1News

The merging of two jet streams near New Zealand is set to fuel another bout of stormy weather, according to NIWA.

Two jet streams merging over Aotearoa.

Two jet streams merging over Aotearoa. (Source: NIWA)

The weather agency says a sub-tropical and polar jet stream will "link up" in the Tasman Sea over the next few days.

"The climate drivers behind this are a negative Indian Ocean Dipole & La Niña, both of which have enhanced regional moisture availability," NIWA said on its Twitter page.

It also posted an image outlining the likelihood of regions seeing lightning strikes today.

It comes as MetService has also listed a multitude of heavy rain and wind warnings and watches for much of New Zealand.

Auckland and surrounding areas are also under a severe thunderstorm watch which lasts from 2pm today until 10pm.

"An active band of thunderstorms is expected to move eastwards across the North Island this afternoon and evening," MetService warned.

"Some of these thunderstorms may be SEVERE producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 110 km/h and a few small tornadoes, and in addition for regions from Waikato and Bay of Plenty southwards localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/hr are possible."

Click here for all the weather watches and warnings.


New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

2

BBC presenter wears One Love armband, defies FIFA at Qatar WC

3

Govt confirms extension to healthy homes standards deadline

4

Possible tornadoes as jet stream clash fuels more stormy weather

5

Lesley Elliott, domestic violence campaigner, dies

6

Watch: Boy racer wrecks parked cars, enraging witnesses

Latest Stories

Police hunt Wellington person of interest

Moana Pasifika dip into 'untapped talent' for 2023 squad

Jay Leno released from LA burns clinic after car fire

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Chris Hemsworth reveals plans to take time off from Hollywood

Related Stories

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds expected for much of NZ

Power out, damage after tornado reported in North Taranaki

'More of the same': Severe storm risk for upper North Island

Chch Airport records month's worth of rain in single morning