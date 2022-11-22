Possible tornadoes as jet stream clash fuels more stormy weather

The merging of two jet streams near New Zealand is set to fuel another bout of stormy weather, according to NIWA.

Two jet streams merging over Aotearoa. (Source: NIWA)

The weather agency says a sub-tropical and polar jet stream will "link up" in the Tasman Sea over the next few days.

"The climate drivers behind this are a negative Indian Ocean Dipole & La Niña, both of which have enhanced regional moisture availability," NIWA said on its Twitter page.

It also posted an image outlining the likelihood of regions seeing lightning strikes today.

Odds for 1+ lightning strike and 5+ lightning strikes today.



Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also likely for the west of the South Island.



🔴 high

🟠 medium

🟡 some pic.twitter.com/mRwLHRXoCA — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 21, 2022

It comes as MetService has also listed a multitude of heavy rain and wind warnings and watches for much of New Zealand.

Auckland and surrounding areas are also under a severe thunderstorm watch which lasts from 2pm today until 10pm.

"An active band of thunderstorms is expected to move eastwards across the North Island this afternoon and evening," MetService warned.

"Some of these thunderstorms may be SEVERE producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 110 km/h and a few small tornadoes, and in addition for regions from Waikato and Bay of Plenty southwards localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/hr are possible."

Thunderstorms possible in many parts of the country today, especially across the north and west of the North Island.

https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd pic.twitter.com/hCPUazPJm5 — MetService (@MetService) November 21, 2022

Click here for all the weather watches and warnings.

