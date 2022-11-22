Meta rolls out new measures in bid to keep young users safe

Source: 1News

Social media giant Meta has today announced new online safety measures to keep young users safe online.

The company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, says it hopes to protect young people from harm and seeks to create safe, age-appropriate experiences for teenagers on its platforms.

The new tools aim to make it easier to report harmful accounts and includes safety notifications and more default privacy settings.

Cyber safety consultant John Parsons told Breakfast the "influence of this technology on a child that's developing can be quite profound".

"I see lots of teenagers who are racked with anxiety about the shape of their body, about how they relate to other people because they attach value to things that are often false," he said.

"Social media tends to send the message you've got to look like a certain type of person and those things are damaging for young people."

While Parsons acknowledged how Meta is "doing their best to deal with this," he said "do remember that their answerable to their shareholders, not to us".

"If you're going to put these methods in place, how do we check the efficacy of them: in 12 months' time?" he said.

"We should start with a baseline and then in 12 months, say, 'Have we caused a shift?' That's what we need to be able to see from these companies."

WorldTechnologySocial Issues

Popular Stories

1

Man stabbed while walking dog in Christchurch park dies

2

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

3

Auckland mansion owner fined $52k for felling 'notable' pōhutukawa

4

Woman charged with murder over baby's death at Auckland home

5

Watch: Huge tree topples on car in Hamilton with driver inside

6

Watch: Boy racer wrecks parked cars, enraging witnesses

Latest Stories

New Blues recruit Bayler ready to make mark on No.9 jersey

Kiwi drummer jams with The Killers in 'out-of-body experience'

England rout Iran, women's protests overshadow loss

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Workers exposed to asbestos grossly underestimated - review

Related Stories

Video: Drones plunge from the sky as Perth Xmas show goes awry

Trump will be allowed back on Twitter, Musk says

Theranos scam: CEO Holmes faces over 11 years prison

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval