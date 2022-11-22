Man charged over daylight sexual assault in Auckland reserve

Source: 1News

A man has been charged over an alleged daylight sexual assault which happened in an Auckland reserve last week.

Takanini reserve where alleged assault took place.

Takanini reserve where alleged assault took place. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say the incident took place around midday on Wednesday November 16 in the reserve that runs parallel with the train tracks between Walters Road and Tironui Station Road West, Takanini.

A search warrant was carried out at a local man's address on the weekend, leading to an arrest.

"A 41-year-old man has since been charged with unlawful sexual connection and is before the Manukau District Court," police said in a statement today.

Detective Inspector Adkin also gave an update on the wellbeing of the victim.

"Police ensured there was support in place for the victim when she came forward after the incident happened.

"This incident took place at lunch time, in broad daylight, and we ask that anyone who might have seen a man acting suspiciously around this time to contact us."

