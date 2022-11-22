Lesley Elliott, domestic violence campaigner, dies

Domestic violence campaigner Lesley Elliott has died aged 76.

Sophie Elliott and Lesley Elliott (Source: 1News)

Elliott became a prominent figure in the battle against domestic violence following the brutal killing of her 22-year-old daughter Sophie.

She was murdered by her former boyfriend Clayton Weatherston in 2008.

Lesley Elliott set up the Sophie Elliott Foundation to raise awareness around the signs of domestic abuse and violence, and wrote two books on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2015 Queen's birthday honours, she was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to prevention of domestic violence.

The foundation closed in 2019 due to her ill-health.

She had been living with Parkinson's disease.