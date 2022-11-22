Lesley Elliott, domestic violence campaigner, dies

Source: 1News

Domestic violence campaigner Lesley Elliott has died aged 76.

Sophie Elliott and Lesley Elliott

Sophie Elliott and Lesley Elliott (Source: 1News)

Elliott became a prominent figure in the battle against domestic violence following the brutal killing of her 22-year-old daughter Sophie.

She was murdered by her former boyfriend Clayton Weatherston in 2008.

Lesley Elliott set up the Sophie Elliott Foundation to raise awareness around the signs of domestic abuse and violence, and wrote two books on the issue.

In the 2015 Queen's birthday honours, she was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to prevention of domestic violence.

The foundation closed in 2019 due to her ill-health.

She had been living with Parkinson's disease.

New ZealandDunedin and OtagoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

2

BBC presenter wears One Love armband, defies FIFA at Qatar WC

3

Govt confirms extension to healthy homes standards deadline

4

Possible tornadoes as jet stream clash fuels more stormy weather

5

Lesley Elliott, domestic violence campaigner, dies

6

Watch: Boy racer wrecks parked cars, enraging witnesses

Latest Stories

Police hunt Wellington person of interest

Moana Pasifika dip into 'untapped talent' for 2023 squad

Jay Leno released from LA burns clinic after car fire

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Chris Hemsworth reveals plans to take time off from Hollywood

Related Stories

Police hunt Wellington person of interest

New information on 2018 Hawke's Bay homicide to be revealed

Watch: Boy racer wrecks parked cars, enraging witnesses

Armed police outside Auckland property after school lockdowns