Christchurch police car theft accused keeps name secret

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A Christchurch man who allegedly stole a police dog handler’s car has kept his identity secret for now.

A police car (file).

The 28 year-old appeared via video link in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday facing six charges, including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully getting into a vehicle, escaping police custody, theft from a car, dangerous driving and failure to stop for police when signalled.

He was granted name suppression so he had time to tell his family, and was remanded in custody until December.

Police have alleged the vehicle that was stolen, a police dog handlers patrol car, had been responding to an incident in Hoon Hay.

“An [alleged] offender had been located and sustained a dog bite; however, he managed to evade arrest and entered the vehicle, which had been left running, using it to flee,” a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

"The vehicle was pursued for a short time by other units. However, they lost sight of it."

"The officer's ID card was taken, along with a petrol card; however, no other police items or equipment were taken," said police.

During the incident, two patrol vehicles collided at the intersection of Straven Road and Rata Street, sustaining moderate damage, but no officers were injured.

The incident will be subject to a district review.

