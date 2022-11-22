Comedian admits he didn't shred $19k over Beckham's Qatar role

British comedian Joe Lycett has admitted he didn't shred £10,000 (NZ$19,000) in protest of David Beckham's role as an ambassador for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lycett posted a video yesterday showing him putting the money into a shredder, but this morning fessed up that what came out of the machine was fake.

"The truth is, the money that went into the shredder was real, but the money that came out was fake," Lycett said in the video.

He revealed that the money had already been donated to LGBTQIA+ charities long before the original video, where he announced he would shred the cash.

"I never expected to hear from you; it was an empty threat designed to get people talking," Lycett said.

"In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar David - total bulls*** from the start."

Lycett ended the video by shredding the cover of Attitude magazine with Beckham on the cover.

In 2002 Beckham became the first Premier League footballer to feature on the cover of a gay magazine.

"I asked Attitude if I could shred it, and they were more than happy to oblige."

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has proven to be controversial due to the middle-eastern countries poor record when it comes to the rights of the rainbow community. It is currently illegal to be gay in the country.

US gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges

