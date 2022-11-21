What Peeni Henare likely discussed with Ukraine defence minister

By Mei Heron, Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

Peeni Henare called theirs a "special relationship" born out of a series of online conversations.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare speaks with his Ukrainian counterpart in front of buildings damaged in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare speaks with his Ukrainian counterpart in front of buildings damaged in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Source: 1News)

But why would Ukraine want such a strong connection with New Zealand?

There are some similarities here between the two countries, like their big personality Prime Ministers.

Both Jacinda Ardern and Volodymyr Zelensky are seen as relatable leaders, especially when dealing with crises, and their savvy social media use of selfie-style videos make them personal.

And both New Zealand and Ukraine prefer what Henare called "doing politics through relationships".

And this is how Ukraine sees itself winning the war against Russia, not on its own, but with its friends by its side, however small and distant.

The meeting between Peeni Henare and Oleksii Reznikov at the weekend would’ve been a chance to deepen this friendship.

Henare told me the formal bilateral meeting started with Reznikov showing him pictures of his favourite holiday spot in Ukraine, "a place his wife and family often visit".

No doubt Reznikov was only warming Henare up to show him photos of really mattered - pictures of Ukraine winning the war.

To defeat Russia, Ukraine needs friends for sure - but it needs weapons and money from them too.

So it wouldn’t be a surprise if, like a salesman pitching a product, there would’ve been a detailed show-and-tell regarding Ukraine’s success on the battlefield.

Everyone likes to see the benefits of their investments, and even better if it’s coming back with a high reward return.

Ukraine knows New Zealand’s financial and military arsenal is limited, but those of some of New Zealand’s neighbours and close allies aren’t.

Reznikov likely had words to Henare to encourage his counterparts in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, maybe in particular Australia, to give more than they already have.

An embrace ended the formal bilateral meeting, a sign friends are helping friends find more friends to defeat an enemy.

