Mahuta announces new sanctions against Putin's daughters

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced further sanctions against Russia, targeting Putin's daughters Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova.

Maria Vorontsova - Vladimir Putin's daughter. (Source: Russia 24/YouTube)

Mahuta said the sanctions also apply to members of the inner circles of governments in Russia and Belarus.

Also sanctioned are four entities of "economic or strategic relevance" to Russia in the oil and gas, steel and transport sectors, and radar and electronic equipment systems.

“As members of the political and economic elite these individuals enable Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. We continue to take action against those whose support facilitates the conflict, to bring pressure on Putin and other leaders driving this war.

“The sanctions involve travel bans; prohibitions on dealing with assets or services, shares or securities; and prohibitions on vessels like superyachts or aircraft entering this country. We continue to remind New Zealanders there is a do not travel advisory in place for Russia and Ukraine,” Mahuta said.

So far New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1200 people and entities and put measures in place which have seen two-way trade with Russia fall significantly.