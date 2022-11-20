Champion Black Ferns brought out by Six60 at Eden Park concert

The Black Ferns have returned to the scene of one their most famous wins a week later to be serenaded as "The Greatest" by Kiwi band Six60.

The Black Ferns bring out the Rugby World Cup at Six60's Auckland concert. (Source: Six60 / Instagram)

The world champions were brought out by the band at their Eden Park concert last night to celebrate their Rugby World Cup triumph last week which was coincidentally held at the same venue.

To wrap up the evening, lead singer Matiu Walters addressed the crowd to let them know some special guests were coming on stage.

“Some close friends of ours made history at this stadium last week, and I think they’re here right now,” Walters told the crowd before the team appeared.

“Auckland city, give it up for your Black Ferns!”

Don’t get to take the @rugbyworldcup onstage and sing ‘The Greatest’ with @SIX60 very often. Definitely one for the books 🖤#LikeABlackFern pic.twitter.com/LllDnROggC — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) November 19, 2022

Six60 then launched into their song The Greatest while players danced and sung along on stage.

It capped a special week of celebrations for the Black Ferns who also found out earlier this week they will now be receiving $25,000 bonus for their win.