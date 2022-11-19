Tom Petty estate slams Trump-backed candidate for using song

By Christina Huang, Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

Tom Petty's estate says it's looking to take legal action following the "unauthorized use" of one of the late singer's songs by a Republican Party candidate in the recent US midterm elections.

Tom Petty in New York, 1977.

Tom Petty in New York, 1977. (Source: Getty)

Kari Lake, who unsuccessfully ran for Governor of Arizona, used Petty's anthem I Won't Back Down in one of her campaign videos.

In a tweet yesterday afternoon, the estate said it was "shocked" to discover the song had been "stolen and used without permission or a licence to promote Kari Lake's failed campaign".

"This is illegal. We are exploring all of our legal options to stop this unauthorized use and to prohibit future misappropriations of Tom's beloved anthem," it said.

Since the statement was issued, the video has been removed from Lake's Twitter.

Lake was endorsed by former US president Donald Trump ahead of the midterms, who's also had a run-in with Petty's estate over the same song.

In 2020, the estate condemned Trump's use of I Won't Back Down at a rally, saying he was "in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind".

"Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate."

Meanwhile, Lake has refused to concede the Arizona gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and continued to spread baseless accusations of voter fraud.

