Watch: Qatar security threaten to smash Danish media crew's camera

Qatar officials were quick to issue an apology after a security guard threatened to smash a Danish media crew's camera during a live cross covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup today.

TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was talking from a public roundabout on live TV when he was accosted by security staff that arrived on a golf buggy.

The three security staff, one dressed in hi-vis and the others in traditional thawb robes, can be seen approaching the reporter before asking the crew to stop filming.

At one point one of the security guards threatens to destroy their camera.

"You have invited the whole world here. Why can't we film? It is a public place," Tantholdt said.

He then showed them his press credentials, which seemed to have little impact.

"You can break the camera," the reporter then challenged. "You want to break it? Go ahead. You're threatening us by breaking the camera."

We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee.

This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022

Hours later, a joint apology was issued to the Denmark broadcaster by the Qatar International Media Office and Qatar Supreme Committee.

There has been concerns from many around Qatar being chosen to host the World Cup due to its human rights record.