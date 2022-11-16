Sail GP initiative allows young sailors to get stuck in

Source: 1News

There are now just two stops left on the season calendar before the Sail GP comes to New Zealand, basing themselves at Christchurch's Lyttleton Harbour.

While tickets are all-but sold out, there's now an opportunity for budding young sailors to be right amongst the action.

Sail GP organisers announced today they’re extending their Inspire Programme to Christchurch, giving yachting clubs across Canterbury opportunities to be matched with Sail GP teams when the event arrives in March.

Interns work across various areas; from boatbuilding to hydraulics, media to hospitality – the opportunities are nearly endless.

“We do it in every city around the world where we have someone come join us as part of the team for the week which is a huge help for us and they get some invaluable experience,” Blair Tuke said.

Applications have now opened in Christchurch for New Zealand’s sailing community to get involved with local sailors such as Chloe Clinch and Millie Linbrick already fizzing about the opportunity.

It is super cool. I'm super happy an actual international event is going to be here,” Clinch said.

“I think it’s great to bring sailing south because having all the sailing in Auckland, we miss out on a lot so having it in Lyttelton, our home it's really cool,” Linbrick added.

Tuke said the program sets up important connections as well.

“We still stay in touch with some of the youth sailors from around the world so for us as team heading home to Christchurch, not only our team but these sailors will connect with Christchurch youth is awesome.

“We can't wait for it."

SportSailing

Popular Stories

1

Robertson, Seymour roast Luxon over ute tax comments

2

2 charged after dog walker stabbed in Christchurch park

3

Missile that hit Poland fired by Ukraine forces - US officials

4

Venomous sea krait spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

5

How the Black Ferns changed Sir Graham Henry - 'I’m so grateful'

6

Severe thunderstorm warning for much of the North Island

Latest Stories

Experts call for urgent changes to unregulated whitebait industry

2 charged after dog walker stabbed in Christchurch park

Ardern 'opening up doors' for Kiwi businesses in Vietnam

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions

Related Stories

Tuke, Burling launch racing team with focus on women's sailing

America's Cup in Barcelona 'sad' but 'understandable' - Lester

NZ's next America's Cup defence still a mystery

Long-awaited New Zealand round of Sail GP confirmed for 2023