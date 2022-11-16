Sail GP initiative allows young sailors to get stuck in

There are now just two stops left on the season calendar before the Sail GP comes to New Zealand, basing themselves at Christchurch's Lyttleton Harbour.

While tickets are all-but sold out, there's now an opportunity for budding young sailors to be right amongst the action.

Sail GP organisers announced today they’re extending their Inspire Programme to Christchurch, giving yachting clubs across Canterbury opportunities to be matched with Sail GP teams when the event arrives in March.

Interns work across various areas; from boatbuilding to hydraulics, media to hospitality – the opportunities are nearly endless.

“We do it in every city around the world where we have someone come join us as part of the team for the week which is a huge help for us and they get some invaluable experience,” Blair Tuke said.

Applications have now opened in Christchurch for New Zealand’s sailing community to get involved with local sailors such as Chloe Clinch and Millie Linbrick already fizzing about the opportunity.

It is super cool. I'm super happy an actual international event is going to be here,” Clinch said.

“I think it’s great to bring sailing south because having all the sailing in Auckland, we miss out on a lot so having it in Lyttelton, our home it's really cool,” Linbrick added.

Tuke said the program sets up important connections as well.

“We still stay in touch with some of the youth sailors from around the world so for us as team heading home to Christchurch, not only our team but these sailors will connect with Christchurch youth is awesome.

“We can't wait for it."