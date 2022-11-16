Māori, Pasifika leaders welcome drop in Covid booster age eligibility

Lowering the age of eligibility of the second Covid-19 booster for Māori and Pacific people has been widely welcomed by community leaders and health care professionals, even as some express disappointment it wasn't widened to all under 40.

Health officials announced the change in a media conference at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, as they warned of a likely spike in cases over the summer holidays.

At the moment only those who are health workers, the severely immuno-compromised or over 50 are eligible for a second booster. But come Friday for Māori and Pacific that age will drop to 40.

It's a change that community advocates have long been calling for due to the existing health inequity that's seen Māori and Pacific populations more at risk from the effects of Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asa Foundation chief executive Tofilau Esther Tofilau says the change is better late than never.

"It's wonderful they have lowered it now, it's perfect timing with Christmas coming around the corner," she says.

"It's very crucial, as there's a lot of parties and festivities that are happening, so it's always great to be safe than sorry [and get a booster] especially when you are around your loved ones and the elderly."

Pacific community leader Teleiai Edwin Puni says the expansion of the eligibility criteria will not only protect those in New Zealand but also our Pacific neighbours.

"A lot of the young people will be out and about and will be visiting families across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, so this is a good call," he says.

Mixed views on the streets of Auckland with some telling 1News they weren't too keen on another jab as they felt one booster was enough protection, while others welcomed being able to add another layer.

One woman, who'd just turned 40, says she'll be getting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've got kids, I've got elderly parents, so why not?" she says.

Another young man says it's a good move for his community.

"For Polynesians, it's really hard to have accessibility to healthcare, so it's a good move."

University of Auckland immunologist Anna Brooks also welcomed the move, but says there are other pockets of the population who could stand to benefit from an additional booster.

"We know that immunity [from the vaccine] wanes, and what that also means is the risk of severe illness creeps back up again," she says.

"It would still be good for people who are vulnerable, who haven't been infected, and other vulnerable groups to have access to that booster again."

The Ministry of Health's chief science adviser Dr Ian Town says the focus around the decision had been on those who were at greatest risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The risk of death from Covid-19 is around twice for Māori and Pacific people and that risk kicks in earlier, around the age of 40."

And he says they are also two to three times more likely to end up in hospital.