Venomous sea krait spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
Source: 1News

An unusual sight was spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour this morning, in the form of a slithering serpent.

Banded sea krait.

Banded sea krait. (Source: istock.com)

A venomous banded sea krait was seen taking a dip in the harbour near the Maritime Museum.

It was filmed by crew of the Peretū, an Explore Group tour boat.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) told 1News it was made aware of the sighting.

According to DOC: "Sea snakes and kraits are highly venomous but, as they are docile creatures, there is no record of anyone in New Zealand being bitten. Nevertheless, if you find a sea snake or krait keep well away and call 0800 DOC HOT."

Banded kraits are usually found in warm Pacific waters, typically around reefs in New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea, but can occasionally travel to New Zealand on ocean currents.

This means the sea snakes are listed as a native species under the Wildlife Act 1953.

Under the Act, people are not allowed kill, harass or possess any part of one without a permit.

DOC says that unlike sea snakes, sea kraits spend part of their time on land, drinking fresh water and laying their eggs there.

