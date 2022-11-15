NZTA proposes sweeping state highway speed limit decreases

Waka Kotahi NZTA have proposed sweeping speed limit decreases on state highways around the country, saying "it's our responsibility to do better". It comes as this year's road toll has surpassed 2021's tally with over a month to go.

The Ministry of Transport reports this year's road toll to date is 321, with a total of 318 for 2021 and the same for 2020.

In an announcement today, Waka Kotahi said "speed limits were first set before we knew what was safe and appropriate for our roads".

The agency's Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan, open for consultation until December 12, proposes speed limits be reduced around the country "to ensure we're protecting the people and communities we care about".

They would affect road networks in every region, with state highway speed limits around schools and marae a particular focus in the plan.

It will affect just over 500km of state highway in 440 locations, around 4% of the 11,000km state highway network. It said changes were proposed outside 269 schools and 11 marae.

If confirmed, the changes would be implemented from next year.

Just two stretches at Mount Manganui's Te Maunga interchange would see increases to their existing permanent speed limits, each rising 10km/h from 70km/h to 80km/h.

Vanessa Browne, Waka Kotahi national manager programme and standards, said: "With more people travelling at speeds that are safe and appropriate for the road environment, we will see more inclusive, safer and more people-friendly towns and cities where we can all move around freely, no matter how we choose to travel."

During the current three-year National Land Transport Programme funding period, from 2021-2024, $2.9 billion is being invested in Road to Zero - a campaign launched in 2019 with "a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads".

Under Road to Zero, all road controlling agencies are being asked to take a look at speed management.

'Not good enough'

National's transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has slammed the announcement, saying "Labour's plan is to slow New Zealanders down". He said reducing speed limits around the country is not the answer, calling for the Government to focus instead on road maintenance and road rule enforcement.

"This is a short-sighted, quick-fix attempt to address the problem of road safety," Brown said. "It is overly simplistic and doesn't deal with the underlying issues.

"This will simply increase travel times and make our rural communities more isolated.

"It's not good enough for the Government to reduce speed limits rather than getting the basics right by addressing the appalling condition of our state highways which have become peppered with potholes."

'We all know people who have been impacted'

NZTA's Browne told 1News "this is about setting speed limits for state highways to make sure that people can go home safe and well at the end of the day".

"International research shows us that reducing or making speeds safe is one of the key components that we need along with infrastructure, driver behaviour and safer vehicles," she said.

"We’ve got a long-term vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads, with an initial target of a 40 percent reduction by 2030, so people should feel safer, those using the road whether they're driving, people walking or cycling as well."

Asked about potential pushback on the plan, Browne repeated "this is all about keeping people safe and well".

"We have a road toll which is higher than what is acceptable ... it's just an absolute tragedy, we all know people who have been impacted by losing the life of someone they love on the roads."