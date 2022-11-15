Guptill and Boult gone for India series, Allen and Milne in

The Black Caps have named their squad for India's upcoming tour to New Zealand with Finn Allen effectively replacing longtime opener Martin Guptill in the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates the wicket of Martin Guptill.

As previously reported by 1News, Guptill has been omitted by selectors for the upcoming tour which features three T20s and three ODIs.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said it was a tough call but Allen's recent form, which saw him partner Devon Conway at the top of the order in New Zealand's recent run to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, left no room for the 36-year-old.

"The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out – that’s just the nature of high performance sport," Stead said.

"With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away we’re keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India."

Stead has also left Trent Boult out of the squad with Tim Southee, Matt Henry (ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Adam Milne filling the pace bowling ranks.

Milne's selection will see him in line to play his first ODI since 2017.

"When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that’s been the case here," Stead said.

"We’re all aware of Trent’s world class ability, but at this time - as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others."

Stead added both Boult and Guptill will still be in the frame for next year's World Cup.

"The message to both those players is that there’s a lot of international cricket ahead and the door is certainly not closed to them."

The remainder of the squad picks itself, with Kane Williamson captaining both sides while Tom Latham returns as the ODI wicket-keeper and Conway continuing behind the stumps for the T20 side.

Henry Nicholls, a surprise omission from the squad, will join the side for the third ODI as cover for Jimmy Neesham who has been excused to prepare for his wedding.

Ben Sears (back) and Kyle Jamieson (back) were not considered for selection due to injuries.

The tour begins with a three-game T20 International series in Wellington (Nov 18), Tauranga (Nov 20) and Napier (Nov 22), before moving into the ODI series in Auckland (Nov 25), Hamilton (Nov 27) and Christchurch (Nov 30).

Black Caps squads v India [selected in both squads unless specified]

Kane Williamson (c)

Finn Allen

Michael Bracewell

Devon Conway (wk)

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry (ODI)

Tom Latham (ODI) (wk)

Daryl Mitchell

Adam Milne

Jimmy Neesham*

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Ish Sodhi (T20)

Tim Southee

Blair Tickner (T20)