Martin Guptill to be left out of Black Caps for India matches

One of the greatest limited overs careers in New Zealand cricket history may be over.

Martin Guptill in action (file picture). (Source: Photosport)

1News can reveal Martin Guptill's name won't be included when the Black Caps Twenty20 and one day international squads to face India are revealed later this morning.

Guptill's omission from the T20 squad will come as less of a surprise after he was replaced at the top of the order by Finn Allen, who partnered Devon Conway in New Zealand's run to the semi-finals at the World Cup.

But being left out of the ODI squad may raise a few eyebrows, a year out from the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Guptill's record speaks for itself in white-ball cricket.

The 36-year-old is New Zealand's most-capped T20 player with 122 matches to his name over a 13-year career.

He's also the highest NZ run-scorer in the T20 game with 3531 runs, 1000 more than Kane Williamson.

His numbers in the ODI game are similar, the third-highest run-scorer in that format with 7346 runs in 198 matches.

He would've played his 200th ODI in this upcoming tour against India.

But the Black Caps' coaches have clearly been impressed by Allen's style and willingness to take the game to the opposition, as seen in his innings against Australia in the opening game of the T20 World Cup.

Allen's seen as the future and, at 23, looks likely to get the opportunity to stamp his mark on the top of the order in the ODI side this tour.

The first of three T20s is in Wellington this Friday, with the ODIs starting in Auckland next week.