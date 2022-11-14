High tech buoys helping protect NZ's freshwater lakes

The need to protect our freshwater lakes will see researchers go to depths they have never probed before.
The Otago Regional Council is extending a trial using technology to monitor the effects of climate change and human activity on lakes in the area.
On the surface, our lakes are scenic gems across the Queenstown-Lakes District, including Lake Wakatipu, Lake Wānaka and Lake Hayes.
But underneath could be a different picture.
"Although we've been there for 20 years measuring several different parametres in those lakes, they are still poorly understood," the council's lakes scientist Hugo Borges said.
"We need to know more."
The council's since installed scientific buoys which send back continuous data through a power-generated capsule of sensors which scans the lake.
Each high tech buoy costs around $100,000.
A trial of one scientific buoy has been underway at Lake Hayes since 2019.
Nick Boyens, the environmental monitoring network lead at the council, said a team would "go out on the lake and take manual samples and do a manual profile" once a month.
"Now we've made a buoy that's taking a profile six times a day, so we are getting a lot more data and we can see fluctuations over time a lot easier."
The capsule, which is attached to the buoy, goes down around 30 metres deep into Lake Hayes.
The sensors measure things including temperature, algae growth and oxygen levels.
The data is then sent directly to scientists back at the base to fully understand the lake conditions.
"We can better manage and adjust our programme to capture any influence from pollution or climate change, and the data will produce further modelling for the lake," Borges said.
Borges called the lakes "very unique".