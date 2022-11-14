Auckland's Eastern Bays welcome 35 new electric buses

Auckland's Transport has unveiled 35 new electric buses for the Eastern Bays, as part of its plan to electrify all buses, trains, and ferries in the city by 2040.

NZ Bus CEO Calum Haslop, Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson, and AT Group Manager of Metro Services Darek Koper in front of an electric TāmakiLink bus. (Source: Supplied)

AT and operator NZ Bus have unveiled eight new electric buses for the TāmakiLink bus service, which operates along Tāmaki Drive, connecting Britomart to Glen Innes.

Another 27 new electric buses will serve the Eastern Bays' routes.

This electrification is Auckland's largest to date and the next step in Mission Electric, the planned transformation of the city's entire bus network.

Zero emission buses are already employed on Waiheke island and by the CityLink and AirportLink services.

Auckland's deputy mayor Desley Simpson, who rode on a new electric TāmakiLink bus, says they offer a cleaner and quieter experience than their predecessors.

"Speeding up the electrification of our bus fleet is critical if we are to improve air quality across our neighbourhoods.

"It's exciting to see our new fleet of electric buses now operating along these routes, which not only serve many locals but also tourists visiting our beautiful city.

"People out walking, cycling, and outdoor dining along Tāmaki Drive and beyond are really going to notice the difference when one of these quieter buses goes past, compared to the older diesel models."

Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley says this new electric fleet gives eastern communities another option while Kiwirail's Network Rebuild affects the Eastern line.

"It's a more comfortable way to travel than the older diesel buses - as well as being better for the environment and people's health."

The cost of an electric bus is estimated to be around $750,000, nearly twice as much as a diesel model, but the cost of running an e-bus is 59 cents less per kilometre.