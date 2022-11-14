Auckland Uni students face arduous wait for final grades

University of Auckland students face a delay in getting their final grades for the year, with the Tertiary Education Union today announcing a week-long ban on releasing final grades, to support its pay claim.

The University of Auckland (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Explaining the ban, TEU organiser Adam Craigie said, "What that means is that students may not be able to see their final grades, or that their exam marks would be released."

Craigie said the ban will end this Friday, and he hoped that before the final date of submitting grades the following week, the University will come back to the table with an improved offer.

The Union staged a lunchtime rally outside the University clock tower, where wage negotiations were taking place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craigie said the union claim is for a 7.2% increase, in line with inflation. He says the current University offer is for 4%, or 5% if some collective conditions are removed for future union members, such as long service leave.

"And we're just not prepared to do that, to disadvantage all the future TEU members," said Craigie.

The union had been negotiating with the University since July.

American History lecturer Jennifer Frost said the University's approach to bargaining flew in the face of its newly adopted strategy, called Taumata Teitei.

"It includes things like community, valuing people, building a positive culture," Frost said.

"Our Vice Chancellor is not modelling those values in her treatment of us in the union, and the marker of good leadership is modelling the values of the institution.

"So it's a complete hypocrisy." she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Zealand University Students Association said it was concerned about the withholding of grades, but said the TEU was running out of options in its wage negotiations.

"The fact that the University isn't playing ball with quite reasonable requests is forcing the union's hand," said NZUSA National President Andrew Lessells.

1News approached the University for comment over the TEU action banning the release of student marks, and over its position in wage bargaining. The university had not replied by the time this article was published.