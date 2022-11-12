Watch: Group's unsuccessful attempt to ram-raid Raglan liquor store

Source: 1News

A Raglan liquor store has been left damaged after six people attempted to ram-raid the shop overnight.

The incident happened around 4.30am at Thirsty Liquor on Bow St.

A vehicle can be seen driving into the front of the store repeatedly while others attempt to break the door down.

Police said the incident "appears" to be an attempted ram-raid.

The store owner told 1News around five to six people attempted to break in using a vehicle.

He said it was about the third or fourth time the store has been hit this year.

“This has badly affected us as it will cost us thousands to fix the door and some of the damage caused inside."

