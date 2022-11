The whistle went, the Black Ferns' arms went up and the Eden Park crowd roared.

The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

After an 80-minute slog the Black Ferns defended their Rugby World Cup title 34-31 against tournament favourites England on home turf and with it came an outpouring of emotion and celebration.

From cheers to tears, hugs to jumps - the moments after the final hooter were timeless for the players involved.

Check out the winning moments above.