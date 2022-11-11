KFC Germany sorry for Kristallnacht chicken promotion

KFC Germany has apologised for encouraging its app users to celebrate the anniversary of a Nazi pogrom against Jewish people with fried chicken and cheese.

It sent a push notification to customers reading: "Commemorate Kristallnacht – treat yourself to more soft cheese and crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"

Kristallnacht, known as the Night of Broken Glass, saw Nazi mobs attack Jewish citizens and businesses on the night between November 9 and 10, 1938.

It saw many of Germany's synagogues burnt. Official reports at the time said 91 people died, according to the Guardian, but the real figure could be higher.

About an hour after the first notification, KFC sent a second apologising for the error, blaming "a fault in our system".

There is speculation it was a computer generated message linked to anniversaries.

"We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this doesn’t happen again. Please excuse the error," the fast food chain said.

