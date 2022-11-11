Food price increase reaches 14-year high - Stats NZ

Source: 1News

Grocery prices continue to be the biggest contributor to food price inflation as it reached a 14-year high.

Generic image of eggs

Generic image of eggs (Source: istock.com)

Figures released by Stats NZ this morning showed that food prices in October 2022 were 10.1% higher when compared with October last year.

It's the highest annual increase since November 2008, consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to the food price increase again, after a similar trend in September. It was up 9.7% overall.

Growden said increasing prices for cheddar cheese (up 6.8%), barn eggs (7.4%) and potato crisps (3.6%) were the largest drivers within grocery food.

The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables, with potatoes, bananas and cabbages leading the increase in prices.

Monthly food prices were also up 0.8% in October compared to September.

After adjusting for seasonal effects, they were up 1.8%.

Fruit and vegetable prices dropped 5.2% but after adjusting for seasonal factors, they increased 1.3%.

"Previous patterns of seasonal price movement for fruit and vegetables suggest it’s more typical to see a larger fall in fruit and vegetables for the October month," Growden said.

New ZealandCost of LivingEconomyFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Two new Hepatitis A cases linked to frozen berries

2

Police investigating 18-year-old's sudden death in Hokitika

3

Black Ferns spring minor surprise for RWC final line-up

4

Wild weather: Power out in Coromandel town, SH1 in Northland closed

5

'Nasty spell of weather' heading for upper North Island

Latest Stories

Singing Auckland students serenade Luxon: 'I've got bills'

US nurse amputated man's foot without consent

Munster take another international scalp, stun South Africa

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Is forcing yourself to laugh in front of strangers worth it?

Related Stories

Two new Hepatitis A cases linked to frozen berries

Some experts divided on open banking

Reserve Bank should've acted faster to fight inflation - report

What could you do with $1.6 billion in New Zealand?