For sale: One Auckland car park listed for $210,000

A "rare opportunity" has opened up for anyone parking in the Auckland CBD, but it comes at a hefty price.

The coveted parking spot is covered and accessible 24 hours a day. (Source: Supplied)

A covered car park on Commerce St is up for grabs on TradeMe for an eye-watering $210,000 (plus GST if any).

The covered space is close to offices on Queen St, Shortland St and Britomart, the listing boasting it as the "solution to your parking woes" if you live in the Pacifica building.

"If you live on Waiheke but need a car this side [of Auckland], this is the perfect space for you, only 400m from the ferry building."

ADVERTISEMENT

The listing says car parks might be "the hottest investment in town" as car parking buildings in the area are being sold off to developers, reducing the amount of available spaces.

"Apartments and offices are being built without enough carparking creating the perfect demand / supply storm."

On top of the asking price, the buyer will need to pay annual rates of $896 for 2022/23 and body corporate fees for the building, which amounted to $2911 in 2021/22.

The new owner will have 24-hour swipe card access to the space.