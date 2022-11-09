US Congress swings red, ballot issues fuel conspiracy

Voters in the United States have headed to the polls again... but many are seeing red - and it's not because it's a Republican clean sweep.

The party of Donald Trump looks to have managed to flip enough states to gain control of Congress - setting themselves up for a return of the former president.

But Americans in key states faced long lines and ballot frustrations today as tabulation machines refused to read voting papers properly.

"I hope it's not malice. But we're going to fix it. We're going to win. And when we win there's going to be a come to Jesus for elections in Arizona," Kari Lake, the gubernatorial candidate for the state said.

The issue, according to election officials, was related to the tone of the printing ink and was resolved before polls closed.

Ballots that couldn't be read would be hand counted - but that wasn't enough to satisfy suspicious Republicans who believed the error would result in a false election outcome.

"No one's trying to deceive anybody," an elections worker said.

"Of course not...that would never happen," a frustrated voter replied.

Former president Donald Trump quickly got wind of the issues, encouraging people to protest.

He later issued a video statement saying there were "a lot of bad things going on".

"They're gonna try and delay you out of voting," he said.

"You cannot let them delay you out of voting."

The problems at polling booths stretched across the country, with sites in Pennsylvania reporting a shortage of ballot papers.

"It seems very odd that there’s a few places around here that [have] no paper...when you know that it’s the election day," one man said.

That's not the only issue confronting electoral officers in the state.

The Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman filed a last-minute challenge to allow mail-in ballots to be counted - even if they had been incorrectly dated.

The date is required by the State but is not a required element to be considered a qualified voter.