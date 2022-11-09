Photos: Blood moon seen in Aotearoa and around the world

The total lunar eclipse was visible in the skies last night for the final time until 2025.

A full moon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 8. (Source: Associated Press)

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth's shadow covers the moon.

The shadow of the Earth started moving across the surface of the moon just after 10pm on November 8, Stardome said.

Lunar eclipse captured in Christchurch. (Source: Stephen Wilson).

ADVERTISEMENT

This photo of the lunar eclipse was captured in Christchurch last night.

Read More Deep cultural significance in blood moon event for Māori

The blood moon is seen in New York City. (Source: Associated Press)

The "Beaver Blood Moon," caused by a total lunar eclipse, is seen behind the twin statues of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building in New York.

Skyline in Richmond, Virginia. (Source: Associated Press)

A lunar eclipse is seen on the skyline in Richmond, Virginia.

Lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar. (Source: Associated Press)

The moon rises above Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon pagoda during a lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lunar eclipse in Beijing, China. (Source: Associated Press)

A photographer wearing a face mask takes photos of a lunar eclipse in Beijing, China.

Lunar eclipse in Metro Manila, Philippines. (Source: Associated Press)

The moon rises during a lunar eclipse in Metro Manila, Philippines, Tuesday November 8.

Blood moon in Blenheim (Source: Jaqueline Frizon).

The striking red lunar eclipse was captured through a telescope in Blenheim last night.