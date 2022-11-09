Photos: Blood moon seen in Aotearoa and around the world

The total lunar eclipse was visible in the skies last night for the final time until 2025.
The phenomenon occurs when the Earth's shadow covers the moon.
The shadow of the Earth started moving across the surface of the moon just after 10pm on November 8, Stardome said.
This photo of the lunar eclipse was captured in Christchurch last night.
The "Beaver Blood Moon," caused by a total lunar eclipse, is seen behind the twin statues of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building in New York.
A lunar eclipse is seen on the skyline in Richmond, Virginia.
The moon rises above Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon pagoda during a lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar.
A photographer wearing a face mask takes photos of a lunar eclipse in Beijing, China.
The moon rises during a lunar eclipse in Metro Manila, Philippines, Tuesday November 8.
The striking red lunar eclipse was captured through a telescope in Blenheim last night.