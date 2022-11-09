Photos: Blood moon seen in Aotearoa and around the world

The total lunar eclipse was visible in the skies last night for the final time until 2025.

A full moon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 8.

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth's shadow covers the moon.

The shadow of the Earth started moving across the surface of the moon just after 10pm on November 8, Stardome said.

Lunar eclipse captured in Christchurch. (Source: Stephen Wilson).

This photo of the lunar eclipse was captured in Christchurch last night.

The blood moon is seen in New York City.

The "Beaver Blood Moon," caused by a total lunar eclipse, is seen behind the twin statues of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building in New York.

Skyline in Richmond, Virginia.

A lunar eclipse is seen on the skyline in Richmond, Virginia.

Lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar.

The moon rises above Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon pagoda during a lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar.

The lunar eclipse in Beijing, China.

A photographer wearing a face mask takes photos of a lunar eclipse in Beijing, China.

Lunar eclipse in Metro Manila, Philippines.

The moon rises during a lunar eclipse in Metro Manila, Philippines, Tuesday November 8.

Blood moon in Blenheim (Source: Jaqueline Frizon).

The striking red lunar eclipse was captured through a telescope in Blenheim last night.

