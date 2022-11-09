All Blacks: TJ Perenara relishing northern tour return

TJ Perenara is relishing his return to the All Blacks but says he has thoroughly enjoyed the time he's spent with other teams this year.

The veteran halfback has been called into the squad for the first time this season, with Brad Weber taking his spot in the All Blacks XV.

Both got chances in the All Blacks this year due to Folau Fakatava's season-ending injury.

Perenara has captained the Māori All Blacks this season, and won the NPC title and Ranfurly Shield with Wellington.

"It's been a cool year, being a part of really cool teams, and being really successful in those teams," Perenara told media today. "It's been awesome, [and] to be back in this environment's been really cool too."

"I think just playing well (has been a highlight), going out there, expressing myself on the field, playing a style of footy I like to play, and being in winning environments helps as well.

"To be fair, if I wasn't called back in, I was still really enjoying the footy I was playing, and the style I was playing in. I was happy with the level I was playing at.

"I still want to improve and get better, but I'm enjoying the way I'm playing at the moment."

He admitted it was difficult watching the side's struggles this year and not being in a position to help.

"I love where this group has gotten to, I love where we're heading to. It was hard not being there, but I'm excited about being here now."

The 2023 World Cup was still a target for the 30-year-old.

"It's a goal most rugby players in their professional career set themselves. To be part of a Rugby World Cup team would be something I'd be keen to get amongst."

