Abortion, voting rights on the line in US midterm elections

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

The midterm elections are tipped to see Republicans gain control over the House and Senate, threatening sweeping new laws on women's rights and crime.

Many states have instituted bans on abortion, healthcare, women's rights, school books and voting rights - in part a result of Supreme Court decisions that have punted more legislative power to individual state lawmakers.

Now, former president Donald Trump is calling for sweeping death penalty punishments for drug dealers and human traffickers - potentially, without trial.

"Under the radical left Democrats, our streets are ruled by bloodthirsty gangs and violent criminals," he said.

"You go to China, you go to Singapore, they have no drug problem whatsoever...The drug dealers say 'we'll go to the United States, it's a much nicer place'," he continued.

"We have to do it (bring in the death penalty)."

Republicans have also alluded to a nationwide ban on abortion, after the rollback of Roe v Wade earlier in the year. That would likely be unpopular with the majority of Americans - which polling shows believe in a women's right to choose.

Many candidates have avoided committing to a position on a federal ban - but in Georgia, a tight race between Democrats and Republicans, the Trump-endorsed candidate Herschel Walker has said he believes abortion should be outlawed.

Walker has himself reportedly paid for two women's abortions, but denied the allegations or refused to discuss the claims.

Republicans are on track to take over the House and Senate but will be powerless to push through any legislative changes until a change of President.

US President Joe Biden has already warned he'll veto any extremist GOP draft legislation - including a ban on abortion.

