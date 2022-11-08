Top Kiwi cyclist Sam Webster confirms retirement

Sam Webster has done it all on the velodrome - Olympics, world championships and Commonwealth Games - but now New Zealand's most successful track cyclist is officially stepping away from the sport.

"I took some time to really think about it and make sure that I was certain of the decision I was going to make," Webster told 1News on his call to retire. "I tried to be really present and decide whether I push through to Paris or whether I retire."

The 31-year-old has won 18 medals at junior and senior events. Most notably he was part of the three-time world champion men's sprint team along with Eddie Dawkins and Ethan Mitchell.

The trio finished second at the Rio Olympics and at the delayed Tokyo Games a new-look team failed to qualify for the medal rounds.

Individually Webster claimed four Commonwealth Games medals including the individual sprint crown at the 2014 and 2018 Games.

Most recently he picked up a bronze medal in the team sprint at Birmingham 2022 alongside Bradley Knipe and Sam Daikin.

Talking to 1News at the Cambridge Velodrome, Webster says with two years till the Paris Olympics the realisation he was just off the pace of the world's best was a big reason to move on.

"Looking at the season going forward and where I was at in terms of my competitiveness internationally, I didn't feel there was enough time to get myself to a level, nor did I feel that I have the capability with where our sport's progressing, to get to that competitive top level that I was fortunate enough to experience earlier in my career."

He ends his career, statistically, as New Zealand's most successful track cyclist.

"It's strange and probably, in my mind, I consider the most successful (is) Sarah Ulmer. She's an Olympic gold medallist and that's what we're all here chasing," Wester said. "She was the biggest inspiration for everyone of my generation."

Webster has been part of the Cycling New Zealand family since he was a teenager.

“Sam developed to the top of world cycling on the track with his physical abilities and his extraordinary mindset both on and off the bike,” said Cycling New Zealand high performance director Amy Taylor.

“He has been the model athlete in every sense – his approach to training, his dedication, his contribution to team and the sport. He has been the complete professional who has earned every plaudit that has come his way."

He has no idea what he'll do next and is currently writing up a CV, something he's been brushing up on - quite a different scenario to powering a bike to world, Olympic and Commonwealth success.