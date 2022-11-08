Jimmy Kimmel named as host of next year's Oscars

Source: Bang Showbiz

Jimmy Kimmel has been named as the host of next year’s Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The talk show host, 54, will return to front the ceremony for his third time when the 95th Academy Awards is held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023.

Jimmy said in a statement “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap.

“Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said they were “thrilled” to have the presenter onboard, adding: “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

Jimmy’s two previous stints helming the ceremony were in 2017, when he oversaw the chaotic moment in which the wrong best picture winner was called as La La Land instead of Moonlight.

His 2018 turn came at the height of the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood.

And this year he will undoubtedly reference Will Smith’s Slapgate scandal in which the actor assaulted comic Chris Rock on stage for joking about his wife Jada’s haircut.

Jimmy has agreed to the job after recently signing a three-year contract extension with ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

