Taranaki wind farm powering half a million homes to be built

Source: Radio New Zealand

A consortium of international and local firms have announced plans to build a large offshore wind farm off the south Taranaki coast.

Visual simulations of the farm location of the wind farm off the coast of South Taranaki.

Visual simulations of the farm location of the wind farm off the coast of South Taranaki. (Source: South Taranaki Offshore Wind)

The 900-megawatt joint venture is the first of four projects planned by BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group, and could power nearly half a million homes.

The project, which would see turbines fixed to the sea floor, is in the feasibility stage with any construction to start by the end of the decade.

It would be 22 kilometres off the coast and cover 230 square kilometres of ocean.

The joint venture has released visual simulations of how the farm should look from the shore.

Read More

The New Zealand Super Fund and a Danish investment firm are also eying the area for a large wind farm, with an estimated capital expenditure of $5 billion.

Analysts question whether the cost of offshore wind projects makes the project feasible.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTaranakiEnergy

Popular Stories

1

Northland Lotto player wins $1 million

2

England survive Canada scare to make World Cup final

3

Black Ferns to play England in RWC final after cliffhanger finish

4

Cirque du Soleil on ice coming to New Zealand for first time

5

Smith turns back the clock for ABs in big win over Wales

Latest Stories

Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests

Review: When the Cows Come Home might be the most Kiwi film ever

One person dies after truck, ute crash in Otago

Police investigating after man allegedly shot by neighbour

Related Stories

Crown apologises to Ngāti Maru for historical Treaty breaches

Air NZ staffer praised for response to in-flight medical event

Kākā returns to New Plymouth confounding experts